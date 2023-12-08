PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Ghiradelli is one of five siblings available for adoption. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Ghiradelli and her four siblings were born to a stray cat that had been taken in by her caretaker once they realized she’d had kittens out in the cold weather. Once they were old enough to be weaned from their momma, the kittens were brought to PAWS Animal Shelter and went straight into a foster home. The momma cat was spayed through Champaign County’s TNR group (no more babies from her!) and will continue to live with her caretaker. All of the kittens were a bit shy at first, but they soon warmed up to their loving fosters. Her foster parents said that “Ghiradelli was the last to make up to us, but she is now a real love bug. She is easy going and LOVES to play and climb! She was the second one to climb foster mom!” She is a super sweet, loving kitten, who like all kittens LOVES to play and be held. She purrs when held, and she loves to chase toys and wrestle with her siblings. She’s ready to be adopted, so stop by and meet this sweet little kitten! Put in an application to adopt her and hopefully one of her siblings or friends to keep her company. If you submit an inquiry via Petfinder for more information, please include your telephone number for a more-timely response.

Visit Ghiradelli and her four siblings at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

