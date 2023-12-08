Looking Back: Geyer and Grimes

This Christmas display photo (ca 1927) was taken at 209 N. Main St. Submitted photo This 1929 photo was taken at 209 N. Main St. At this time Millner’s Restaurant was at 207 N. Main St. Submitted photo

Geyer and Grimes (Ray M. Geyer & Frank H. Grimes) Plumbing and Heating — a plumbing, heating, and electrical business — was initially located in 1912 at 119 E. Court St., Urbana. By 1915 the business was located at 209 N. Main St., Urbana. The Christmas display photo (ca. 1927) was taken at 209 N. Main St. Some of the items displayed were electronic fixtures. Likely, these electronic fixtures (note the lighted candle sticks) were manufactured by Warren Grimes, Frank’s brother, at his Art Metal & Shade Inc. company in Detroit. Warren Grimes moved his company to Urbana in the 1930s.

The 1929 photo was taken at 209 N. Main St. At this time Millner’s Restaurant was at 207 N. Main St. and The Panitorium, cleaning & pressing, was at 211 N. Main St (not visible). By this time Geyer & Grimes had dissolved but continued to occupy rooms at 209 N. Main. Frank Grimes’ office was on the second floor. He devoted full time to the sale of Maytag Washers in Champaign and adjoining counties. Note the Maytag Washer sign. The person visible through the second-floor window could be Frank Grimes. Ultimately, Ray Geyer established Geyer Plumbing and Electrical at 445 S. Main St., Urbana.

