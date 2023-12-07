Urbana splits with Ben Logan in bowling

The Urbana girls bowling team beat Ben Logan, 2,427-1935, in CBC action on Thursday.

For UHS, Jazmyn Scott had a 269-199, Emily Fisher a 215-175, Audrie Williams a 179-121, Mallory Stokes a 147-146 and Lauren Turner a 131-139.

Ben Logan won the boys match, 3,033-2,900.

For the Hillclimbers, Kohldon Belt had a 230-224 454, Draden Belt a 204-246 450 and Logan Dale a 187-214 401.

M’burg

Mechanicsburg topped Fairbanks, 2,642-2,518, in OHC boys bowling on Thursday.

For the Indians, Jacob Brumfield had a 225-198 423 and Jonathan Wittman a 171-147 318.

Mechanicsburg won the girls match, 2,676-2,227. The Indians were led by Gwen Westfall, who rolled a 450 with games of 247, 203.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Hannah Dingledine had a 214, 213 for a 427, Ashton Waller a 176, 233 for a 409, Faith Ford a 158, 202 for a 360 and Kendall Rausch a 163, 171 for a 334.

Triad

Greenon knocked off Triad, 2,652-1,426, in OHC boys bowling on Thursday.