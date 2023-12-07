Learn about the Christmas Truce on Dec. 14

Submitted story

Christmas Truce on the Western Front, a program presented by Bill Albers, will be held Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana.

The presentation starts at 7 p.m. and the doors will be open at 5:30 p.m.

World War I, the so-called Great War, was only 5 months old and there were already many thousands of casualties on both sides.

The first Christmas at the front lines of the 4-year war became a Christmas celebration of a size that had never taken place before and most likely will never happen again.

Many believed it was a miracle that thousands of soldiers put down their weapons and stopped killing to celebrate Christmas.

Join us to learn about this miracle.

The lecture will include the history of World War I and the events that led up to the Christmas Truce.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

Complimentary hot tea will be served before the presentation and the museum will be open to tour prior to the lecture.

