Triad holds off Fairlawn in girls hoops

SIDNEY – Triad defeated Fairlawn, 44-41, in non-league girls basketball Monday night.

For the Cardinals (3-2), Ashlyn McCoy had a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Mia LeMay had 9 points and 14 rebounds. Emma Ferguson had 9 points and 3 assists. Kaley Nott had 4 assists and 5 rebounds and Abbey Overfield had 5 points and 8 rebounds.

JH basketball

WL-S beat Triad, 59-14, in 8th grade girls basketball.

For the Tigers, Arianna Weaver, Nevaeh Gravely, Lucy Cole and Delaney Anane-Sefah each had 10 points.