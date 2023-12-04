‘A Night of Christmas Magic’ to be held on Dec. 16

Submitted story

Monument Square District would like to invite the community to its annual holiday gala and fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 16.

“Fire & Ice: A Night of Christmas Magic” is the theme for this festive event being held at The Woodruff Farm just outside of Urbana.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner, silent and live auctions, music and dancing to follow. There will be a few surprises throughout the evening as well.

This entirely volunteer organization appreciates the generosity of the community and hopes to see many of you there.

All proceeds raised go to support a non-profit mission of championing the development of an economically, socially and culturally vital central business district, thereby enhancing the quality of life of the city.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at the MSD website, https://www.monumentsquaredistrict.com/store/p9/Fire_%26_Ice_Gala_Tickets.html.

For more information, please email [email protected].

Submitted by Monument Square District