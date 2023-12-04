Indians sweep Greenon in bowling

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat Greenon, 2,656-1,951, in OHC action.

The Indians were led by Ashton Waller, who rolled a 401 with games of 219, 182.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Hannah Dingledine had a 218, 170 for a 388, Kendall Rausch a 186, 197 for a 383, Faith Ford a 191, 185 for a 376, Gwen Westfall a 160 and Cambryn Tom a 189.

The Indians’ girls jayvee team won, 1,993-1,532. The Indians were led by Haley Alty, who rolled a 330 with games of 167, 163 and Sarah Hoover, who had a 303 with games of 174, 129.

The Mechanicsburg boys won, 2,627-2,602.