Live performance at Gloria Theatre this weekend

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].
___
Wednesday, December 6
Champaign County Library: Teens and adults are invited to from 7-8 p.m. for Peace Cranes & Pizza (please register so organizers have enough pizza)
Friday, December 8
Gloria Theatre: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, 7:30 p.m. (live performance, tickets purchased online at Gloria Theatre website)
Saturday, December 9
Mechanicsburg Christmas in the Village: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
West Liberty Christmas Tour of Homes: 4-8 p.m. Tickets available on day of event at Town Hall, 201 N. Detroit St.
Gloria Theatre: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, 7:30 p.m. (live performance, tickets purchased online at Gloria Theatre website)
Champaign County Library: Children of all ages are invited to Peace Cranes & Pizza from 11 a.m. to noon
Monday, December 11
Champaign County Library: Children of all ages are invited to Peace Cranes & Pizza from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 12
Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will celebrate the holidays with lunch, an ornament exchange ($10 or less), and music provided by the Graham High School Choir. The fun begins at 11 at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. St. Rt. 29, Urbana. Please make your $15 lunch reservation by December 8 by calling/texting Ruth, 937-605-3105.
Wednesday, December 13
DAR Christmas Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg.
Thursday, December 14
Champaign County Library: Teens and adults are invited to from 6-7 p.m. for Peace Cranes & Pizza (please register so organizers have enough pizza)
Saturday, December 16
Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office
____
2024
Tuesday, January 2
Wayne Township Board of Trustees: will not meet on Monday, January 1, 2024. The Board has rescheduled to meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, Ohio.