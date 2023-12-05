Live performance at Gloria Theatre this weekend

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Gloria Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online at Gloria Theatre website. Submitted photo

___

Wednesday, December 6

Champaign County Library: Teens and adults are invited to from 7-8 p.m. for Peace Cranes & Pizza (please register so organizers have enough pizza)

Friday, December 8

Gloria Theatre: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, 7:30 p.m. (live performance, tickets purchased online at Gloria Theatre website)

Saturday, December 9

Mechanicsburg Christmas in the Village: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Liberty Christmas Tour of Homes: 4-8 p.m. Tickets available on day of event at Town Hall, 201 N. Detroit St.

Gloria Theatre: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, 7:30 p.m. (live performance, tickets purchased online at Gloria Theatre website)

Champaign County Library: Children of all ages are invited to Peace Cranes & Pizza from 11 a.m. to noon

Monday, December 11

Champaign County Library: Children of all ages are invited to Peace Cranes & Pizza from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 12

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: will celebrate the holidays with lunch, an ornament exchange ($10 or less), and music provided by the Graham High School Choir. The fun begins at 11 at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. St. Rt. 29, Urbana. Please make your $15 lunch reservation by December 8 by calling/texting Ruth, 937-605-3105.

Wednesday, December 13

DAR Christmas Luncheon: 11:30 a.m. at the 1858 Meeting House in Mechanicsburg.

Thursday, December 14

Champaign County Library: Teens and adults are invited to from 6-7 p.m. for Peace Cranes & Pizza (please register so organizers have enough pizza)

Saturday, December 16

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office

____

2024

Tuesday, January 2

Wayne Township Board of Trustees: will not meet on Monday, January 1, 2024. The Board has rescheduled to meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, Ohio.