SPRINGFIELD – Triad defeated Shawnee, 46-31, in non-league girls basketball on Monday.

For the Cardinals (1-1), Abbey Overfield had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Emma Ferguson had 10 points and 9 rebounds, Overfield and Ferguson each had 4 assists and Ashlyn McCoy added 8 points.

JH basketball

Arianna Weaver and Addi Wallen each had 8 points as WL-S beat Fairbanks, 31-14, in 8th grade girls basketball.