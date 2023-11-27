Graham sweeps Urbana in bowling

Graham nipped Urbana, 2,684-2,623, in CBC boys bowling on Monday.

For the Falcons, Daniel Evans had a 242-214 456, Peyton Schwierking a 154-243 397 and Will Stover a 180-200 380.

In the girls match, Graham prevailed, 2,441-2,389.

For the Hillclimbers, Jazmyn Scott had a 227-203 430, Lauren Turner a 212-161 373, Emily Fisher a 158-175 333 and Mallory Stokes a 196-134 330.

Indians sweep

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team beat Madison Plains, 2,828-1,281, in OHC action on Monday. The Indians were led by Kendall Rausch, who rolled a 463 with games of 266, 197 and Faith Ford, who rolled a 444 with games of 246, 198.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Gwen Westfall had a 198, 192 for a 390, Ashton Waller a 174, 203 for a 377 and Hannah Dingledine a 181, 214 for a 395.

In the boys match, Mechanicsburg won, 2,678-1,193.

For the Indians, Jacob Brumfield had a 226, 192 for a 418, Aaron Adams a 203, 203 for a 406 and Christian Brewer a 237, 168 for a 405 .