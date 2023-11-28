PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Chelsie was found as a stray in Urbana. She showed up at a feral cat colony that a nice lady in Urbana feeds every day. Chelsie was just a young kitten when she first appeared, and then she disappeared for a couple of weeks. Once she was brought in to PAWS Animal Shelter she was tested and went through quarantine. She is now in one of our kitten rooms and is doing very well. We always lock our new residents up for a few days until they get used to their roommates. Once she was left out, she started carefully exploring the two rooms that she was in. She’s used to her roommates now, and is a very sweet, quiet kitten. She would love to have a family of her own to play with her and hold her. She’s on the quiet side so she would do best in a calm home.

Visit Chelsie at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS