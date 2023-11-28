Lights of Love on Thursday at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

___

Tuesday, November 28

Champaign County Budget Commission special meeting: to review budgets in Conference Room C at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 30

TWIG 13/Lights of Love celebration: in front of the main entrance of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital at 5 p.m. TWIG 13 will remember and honor family members and friends with a Tree Lighting in front of the main entrance of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital. Please pick up your donor forms at the hospital gift shop or call Lynn White at 937-631-1820 to request a form to honor or memorialize a loved one. There will be a tree-lighting service in the first-floor conference room at 5 p.m, followed by some sweet treats, a commemorative ornament and then we will go outside to light up the Lights of Love tree and all of the Christmas lights on the Mercy Health Urbana Hospital campus. All proceeds will benefit the medical oncology program at the hospital.

Friday, December 1

Gloria Theatre: Napoleon, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 2

St. Paris Christmas in the Village: 1-6 p.m.; lighted parade at 6 p.m.; visit with Santa 1-4 p.m. Craft vendors, wreath making, food trucks, sleigh

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Morning with Santa in Mechanicsburg: at Apple Farm Service, 9 a.m. to noon

Gloria Theatre: Napoleon, 3:30 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

Gloria Theatre: Napoleon, 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 4

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045

Saturday, December 9

Mechanicsburg Christmas in the Village: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Liberty Christmas Tour of Homes: 4-8 p.m. Tickets available on day of event at Town Hall, 201 N. Detroit St.

Saturday, December 16

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office