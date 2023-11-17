Triad breaks ground on ag facility

Submitted photo

NORTH LEWISBURG – On October 27, the students of the Triad-Ohio Hi Point FFA Chapter led the groundbreaking for a new agriculture facility on Triad campus. Over the next few months, Triad will add an agricultural barn to its campus in order to allow for extended learning opportunities for our students and the community. Pictured above from left to right: Jacob Haser, Jacob Kohler, Riley Haser, Luke Ford, Holden LeVan, Adler Perry, Wyatt Robison, Emma Orahood, Mya James, Ava Phillips, Herman Grefslie and Elliana Zimmerman.