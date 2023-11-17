No injuries after bus mishap at Triad

Submitted story

NORTH LEWISBURG – On Friday, November 17 at approximately 7:14 a.m., the Champaign County 911 Center received a call of a private property crash involving a school bus that had just occurred at the Triad Middle School, located at 7941 Brush Lake Road.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) immediately responded to the middle school along with school administration, faculty, and staff. Upon checking the status of all involved, it was determined that there were no visible or reported injuries.

Although no injuries were reported, EMS crews from Urbana Fire, Allen Township, North Lewisburg, Mechanicsburg, and Macochee EMS responded to the scene to check involved students and staff as a precaution.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a female juvenile Triad High School student, operating a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, green in color, had just dropped off students at the middle school. Upon leaving the student drop off area, she pulled into an arriving school bus, striking the front right tire; causing minor damage.

Upon completing medical assessments of all involved students and staff, it was confirmed that no one sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

Info from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office