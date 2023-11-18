PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Boomer and I am a 3-year-old shepherd/husky mix boy. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Boomer and I am a 3-year-old shepherd/husky mix boy. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and gentle. My person had four of us dogs in her home. Circumstances beyond her control forced her to move and she could only take one of us with her. She knew that our pit bull brother would not be able to be adopted, so she chose to keep him. She found homes for the other two of us, but she ran out of time to find a home for me. She said that I am a very good boy and she brought me here to Barely Used Pets so that I can find the very best home that I deserve. I am a very quiet boy and she said that I deserve the very best home. Please come and meet me. I would so much love to have a home for the holidays!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

