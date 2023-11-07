Unofficial results for local candidate races

The following contested local government races produced winners (denoted in boldface and by a W next to their names) according to unofficial election results after the Tuesday, Nov. 7 election:

-Graham Local Schools, elect 3: Antonia J. Kite (W), Leslie Maurice (W), Sara Wagner (W), Robert Welker

-Urbana City Schools: Taylor Armstrong (W), Sarah J. Finch, Alyssa Knisley, Rachelle Ward, Tyler S. Wolf (W)

-Urbana City Council, 2nd ward: Cledis Scott (W), Craig Evans

-Village of St. Paris Mayor: Brenda Cook, Sam Ronicker (W)

-Village of St. Paris Council, elect 2: Frank Blair (W), Gregory J. Hayes, Tony Hoyt (W)

-Village of Mechanicsburg Council, elect 2: Billy R. Cobbs Jr., Charles E. Foss (W), Charles R. Wibright Jr. (W)

-Goshen Township Trustee, elect 1: Joe Ankrom, Travis Cassady (W), Keith Forrest

-Johnson Township Fiscal Officer, elect 1: Nicolette Sarver (W), Gina Verlaney

-Rush Township Trustee, elect 1: Cinda K. Bailey (W), Elizabeth Ann Cave

-Urbana Township Trustee, elect 1: Daniel E. Evilsizor, Matt Harrigan (W), Marty Hess, Scott Wright

Results from Tuesday are not final until certified by the Champaign County Board of Elections. Voter turnout was 49.07 percent.

Have questions about these results? Email UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com