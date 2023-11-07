Unofficial results for local issues

Champaign County unofficial election results for local issues from the Tuesday, Nov. 7 election are as follows:

-Urbana 2B precinct: ALDI grocery store seeks liquor permit for sale of wine and mixed beverages for sale on Sundays – APPROVED

-Urbana 1A precinct: Pequenos seeks permit for sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday – APPROVED

-Urbana 1B precinct: Gloria Theatre seeks permit for sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday – APPROVED

-Johnson Twp.: Jim’s Pizza Chalet seeks liquor permit for sale of beer – APPROVED

-Rush Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1.5-mill tax levy for roads and bridges – APPROVED

-Union Twp.: Seeks replacement of 4-mill tax levy for fire protection – APPROVED

-Mad River Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1-mill tax levy for fire protection – APPROVED

-Mad River Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1-mill tax levy for roads and bridges – APPROVED

-Village of Mutual: Seeks additional 4-mill tax levy for fire and EMS services – FAILED

-Jackson Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1.9-mill tax levy for roads and bridges – APPROVED

-Harrison Twp.: Seeks additional 2.1-mill tax levy for constructing a township building – FAILED

-Goshen Twp.: Seeks additional 4-mill tax levy for fire and EMS services – FAILED

-Village of Mechanicsburg: Seeks additional 4-mill tax levy for fire and EMS services – FAILED

-Champaign County Senior Center: Seeks renewal of 0.4-mill levy for maintaining its services and facilities – APPROVED

-Champaign County Children Services: Seeks renewal of 2-mill levy – APPROVED

-Champaign County Electric Aggregation: Asks residents of unincorporated areas to approve the authority to aggregate retail electric purchases, allowing individual residents to opt out of the issue if approved – FAILED

-Wayne Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1.5-mill tax levy for roads and bridges – APPROVED

-Concord Twp.: Seeks renewal of 1.5-mill tax levy for fire protection and ambulance services – APPROVED

-Concord Twp.: Seeks renewal of 2.5-mill tax levy for roads and bridges – APPROVED

-Mechanicsburg School District: Seeks renewal of 1.4-mill tax levy for providing emergency requirements of the district – FAILED narrowly

-Graham School District: Seeks renewal of 2.5-mill combined tax levy for permanent general improvements – APPROVED

-Johnson St. Paris Fire District: Seeks renewal of and increase from 2.5 mills to 2.65-mill tax levy for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment, appliances and sites, purchase of ambulance equipment – APPROVED

In Champaign County only balloting, state Issue 1 (abortion) failed and state Issue 2 (marijuana) passed.

Results from Tuesday are not final until certified by the Champaign County Board of Elections. Voter turnout was 49.07 percent.

Have questions about these results? Email UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com