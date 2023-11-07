Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com.

Tuesday, November 7

Election Day

Saturday, November 11

Urbana Veterans Day observation: 10:45 a.m. at Oak Dale Cemetery’s Soldiers’ Mound. In case of inclement weather, observation will be held at VFW 5451 Brown Ridge Hall located at 220 E Court St, Urbana

Sunday, November 12

Urbana’s Billy Clifford – Vaudeville Super Star: at 2 p.m., Dan Walter will present a program at the Champaign County Historical Society, 809 E. Lawn Avenue, on the life and times of Billy Single Clifford, perhaps the most famous entertainer on the Vaudeville Circuit in the early Twentieth Century.

Concord UMC Harvest Dinner: Inside dining. 4-6:30 p.m.; auction at 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, November 15

Wayne Twp.: trustees meeting, 6:30 p.m., moved from regular Nov. 20 date

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Building, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Friday, November 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board Meeting: 2:30 p.m. at City Building Training Room

Saturday, November 18

DAR meeting: 10 a.m. at the DAV/VFW BrownRidge Hall to honor local veterans.

Sunday, November 19

A walk-through time, The Story of Urbana’s Residential Architectural Legacy: Join local Historian John Bry at the Champaign County Historical Society, 809 E. Lawn Avenue at 2 p.m., as he discusses and highlights examples of Urbana’s unique architectural story, and how it all came to be over the span of two centuries.

Tuesday, November 21

Urbana City Board of Education regular meeting: scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, has been changed to Monday, November 27. The meeting will be held at the Urbana Elementary and Junior High building, 1673 S U.S. Hwy 68, Urbana, OH 43078. The meeting time will remain at 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile Wobble Gobble: At Champaign Family YMCA. Signups at 7:30 a.m. at Y front desk; events begin at 8:30 a.m. Preregister at https://champaignfamilyymca.org/turkey-trot-5K

Saturday, November 25

2023 Champaign County Holiday Bazaar: free admission at the Champaign County Fairgrounds; 80-plus vendors, food trucks, raffle & 50/50 Drawing; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Santa & Photo Booth Noon to 3 p.m.

Monday, November 27

Monday December 4

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office