Learn about Billy Clifford during Nov. 12 presentation

Did you know Urbana was home to one of the most famous entertainers on the Vaudeville circuit in the early 20th century?

Billy “Single” Clifford traveled the U.S. as well as France and Germany with shows that included comedy, music, and dance. In his heyday he made tap-dancing popular and was known for his top hat, white spats, and cane.

Although much of his life was spent “on the road,” he never lost his love of Urbana and returned often for visits with his family.

In 1905, he realized a lifelong dream of providing a dedicated structure for the performing arts in Urbana – the Clifford Theater was born. Hear the story of Clifford’s life, the Clifford Theater (now The Gloria) and the lasting legacy of this renowned artist in a program presented by Dan Walter on Nov. 12 at the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana. The free program begins at 2 p.m. and the public is invited.

