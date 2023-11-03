WL-S loses to Tri-Village in playoff game

WL-S quarterback Miles Hostetler (right) hands off to Gabe McGill. The Tigers lost at home to Tri-Village Friday night. Staff photo

WEST LIBERTY – Reed Wehr scored seven touchdowns as Tri-Village rallied to defeat West Liberty-Salem, 50-29, in the second round of the Division VI, Region 24 football playoffs Friday night.

Wehr rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns, caught a TD pass and returned two kickoffs for a touchdown.

Tri-Village scored early in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers evened the score at 7-7 on Gabe McGill’s six-yard run later in the first quarter.

A safety late in the first quarter gave the Tigers a 9-7 lead.

In the second quarter, WL-S increased its lead to 16-7 on McGill’s four-yard run, but Tri-Village quickly responded with a Wehr kickoff return TD to cut the deficit to 16-15.

A McGill one-yard scoring run late in the second quarter made it 23-15 at the half.

Wehr scored on a kickoff return early in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 23-21.

The visitors then jumped out to a 29-23 lead, but the Tigers tied it moments later at 29-29 on Miles Hostetler’s 21-yard interception return.

Tri-Village responded with Wehr’s 52-yard touchdown run to make it 36-29.

Wehr scored on a 24-yard run late in the third quarter to give Tri-Village a 43-29 lead.

WL-S was driving late in the game, but Hostetler lost a fumble.

On the next play, Wehr scored on a 42-yard run to ice the contest.

Tri-Village (11-1) had 329 total yards compared to 331 for WL-S (10-2).