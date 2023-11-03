Shawnee upends Urbana in playoff game

Urbana’s Julian Davis (right) makes a reception for a first down against Shawnee Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee’s T.J. Meeks proved to be almost unstoppable as the Braves knocked off Urbana, 42-7, in the second round of the Division IV, Region 16 football playoffs Friday night.

Shawnee took the opening possession of the game and found paydirt when Meeks scored from three yards out to make it 7-0.

Moments later, the Braves went up 14-0 on a one-yard run by Meeks.

Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe connected with Julian Davis on an 80-yard TD pass a minute later to cut the deficit to 14-7.

On its ensuing possession early in the second quarter, Shawnee drove to the Urbana 18 but lost a fumble.

Urbana was quickly forced to punt, and the Braves went on a 51-yard scoring drive that culminated on Meeks’ seven-yard run to make it 21-7.

The Hillclimbers (8-4) drove to the Shawnee 27 on their next possession, but a pair of sacks caused UHS to turn it over on downs at the 32.

The first half ended with Shawnee leading, 21-7.

Urbana drove to the Braves’ 14 early in the fourth quarter but the drive ended on downs at the 18.

Meeks led Shawnee (11-1) back down the field and scored on a run to make it 28-7 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The third period ended with Shawnee on top, 28-7.

Meeks added a TD run early in the fourth quarter to put the Braves ahead, 35-7.

UHS then drove to the Shawnee 11, but the Braves came up with an interception.

Two minutes later, Shawnee’s Caleb Coppess scored on a touchdown run to round out the scoring.