Mechanicsburg falls in Div. VII playoffs

ANSONIA – A powerful rushing attack led Ansonia to a 34-8 win over Mechanicsburg in the second round of the Division VII, Region 28 football playoffs Friday night.

Ansonia’s Zane Henderson scored on a five-yard run midway through the first quarter as the Tigers (12-0) took a 6-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion attempt.

The first quarter ended with Ansonia on top, 6-0.

Early in the second quarter, Ansonia’s Keegen Weiss scored from a yard out, and a successful two-point conversion run made it 14-0.

On their ensuing possession, the Indians drove to the Ansonia 30, but Jayden Roland was stopped short on fourth and two.

Three minutes later, Weiss scored on a two-yard run and added a two-point conversion run to make it 22-0 with 4:49 remaining in the second quarter.

Mechanicsburg (7-5) then turned it over on downs near midfield, and Weiss scored from a yard out moments later to put the Tigers on top 28-0.

Late in the second quarter, a 32-yard pass from Mechanicsburg’s Conley Bogard to Liam Smith led to a one-yard TD run by Roland.

Roland added a two-point conversion run which brought the Indians to within 28-8 at the half.

Late in the third quarter, Bogard’s passing led Mechanicsburg to the Ansonia 3, but the drive ended on downs at the 5.

The third quarter ended with Ansonia leading, 28-8.

The Tigers scored a rushing touchdown with 7:02 left in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring.