PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Judy is a super sweet, friendly, and playful kitten who would be a wonderful addition to any family. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Judy! She was a found as a stray in Champaign County when just four weeks old. She was brought to PAWS where she went into foster care right away. She was showered with love, which shows in her personality! She is super sweet, friendly, and playful kitten who would be a wonderful addition to any family. Come and meet her at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS