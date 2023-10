WL-S’s Rosey Dunham (pictured) scores the first of her two goals in a win over Clermont Northeastern on Thursday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

XENIA – Rosey Dunham scored both goals as unbeaten WL-S defeated Clermont Northeastern, 2-0, in a Division III girls soccer district final on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Lilly Weaver had an assist and Audrey Collins had 3 saves in goal.

WL-S (19-0) advances to play Mariemont at Loveland High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a regional semifinal.