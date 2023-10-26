Urban Loft Tour returns Nov. 4

The Urban Loft Tour is making its return after a several-years hiatus due to COVID and on-going construction in downtown Urbana. You want to see exposed brick and beams? Check! Submitted photo

Submitted story

Join the Champaign County Preservation Alliance for the 2023 Urban Loft Tour in Urbana on Saturday, Nov. 4.

If you’re anything like the members of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA), you have walked around Urbana and towns like it throughout Ohio and wanted to know more about what kinds of spaces are above the shops in the historic downtowns. Is there still history left behind? Are there living spaces that can accommodate families? Can there be a similar city vibe if you’re not in New York, Chicago or L.A.?

The Urban Loft Tour is making its return after a several-years hiatus due to COVID and on-going construction in downtown Urbana.

You want to see exposed brick and beams? Check!

You want to see 12-foot ceilings or higher? Check!

You want to see downtown family living? Check!

You want to feel some “Sex and the City” vibes? Check!

There truly is something for everyone on this year’s tour!

The tour hours are one day only, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Tickets are available online here, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/urban-loft-tour-tickets-739697875257?aff=oddtdtcreator and the day of the tour for $15 each. All tour-goers must go to The Gloria Theatre, located at 216 S. Main St., Urbana to check in and get their tour booklets. Please note that the tour is not handicap-accessible, not all tour locations are close together, some locations are not heated, and there are no pets allowed.

The CCPA is fortunate to have support from many people and businesses in Champaign County and looks forward to showing visitors that it is possible to live, work, and play in preserved historical spaces.

Funds raised throughout the tour are used for the Matching Façade Grant Program.

The CCPA offers matching grants for the repair and/or restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial grants anywhere in Champaign County. For more information about the program, or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, please visit: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA, learn more about other CCPA events, or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/ .

Info from CCPA