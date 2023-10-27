PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Twizzler and his two siblings were brought in to PAWS Animal Shelter when they were just over two weeks old. Their mother was shot and killed. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Twizzler! He and his two siblings were brought in to PAWS Animal Shelter when they were just over two weeks old. Their mother was shot and killed, and her babies were found not far from her. The poor little things went into foster care right away, as they had to be bottle fed. When they were big enough they came back to the shelter. They’re now ready for their forever homes. Come visit him at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS