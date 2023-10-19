Veterans Day Gala is Nov. 11

The versatile 10-piece Bob Gray Orchestra will play a variety of music including 40s style “Big Band Swing.” Submitted photo

Tickets are now available for the Champaign County Arts Council’s Veterans Day Gala being held at the VFW hall in Urbana on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The annual dinner dance is to honor veterans and celebrate those who entertained them. All are welcome to come.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the Arts Council office, 119 Miami St. or on the CCAC website. There are a limited number of free tickets available for veterans, please call the office to reserve those.

The VFW is located at 220 East Court St., Urbana. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Music and dancing will be from 6-8:30 p.m.

The versatile 10-piece Bob Gray Orchestra will play a variety of music including 40s style “Big Band Swing.” The band has been in existence since 1973, and its top-caliber musicians also perform in other musical organizations, including the Dayton Philharmonic and the Springfield Symphony.

Veterans are welcomed to come in uniform.

The Gold Sponsors for this event are Bundy Baking Solutions, Howell Land Development, and Walter & Lewis Funeral Home.

Silver Sponsors are Skelley Lumber and KTH Parts Industries.

Bronze sponsors include Park National Bank, Rosewood Machine & Tool, and Edward Jones.

This program is also sponsored by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council, which uses state tax dollars to fund programs such as this to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, contact the Champaign County Arts Council at 937-653-7557. Office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

