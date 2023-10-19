‘Let the Ghoul Times Roll’ coming to downtown Urbana

Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Let the Ghoul Times Roll is coming to downtown Urbana.

Monument Square District will be presenting a Halloween event, Friday, Oct. 27 from 5-9 p.m.

There will be Trunk or Treat in the Square, a small straw maze with a haunting feel in Legacy Park, a bouncy house sponsored by The Peoples Savings Bank and the Urbana Brewing Co will be sponsoring the music.

Visit Champaign County Arts Council for pumpkin and face painting and walk around to “Find Frankie” at treat stations, sponsored by RC Enterprises. Several merchants will be joining the event by extending their hours, so look for the orange pumpkin balloons and stop, shop, dine. Street vendors and food trucks will line the parking in the first block of North Main Street during this event.

Judging for “Best Costume” will be on East Court Street – 7:30 p.m. kids judging and 8 p.m. adult judging.

We are keeping it small for our first year, but ideas are already forming for another year.

A shout out and thank you to The Urbana Cruisers Car Club volunteering to help keep everyone safe, they will be at the crosswalks for additional safety.

Thank you to the “Ghoul Committee” — Ariel Schlicher/Wild Mare Studios, Jessica Hecker/BFF Skincare, Justin Weller/Urbana Tomorrow, Dave Smith/Freshwater Farms, Vicki Deere Bunnell /Monument Square District.

There will be no parking in the square or first block of North Main Street and the first block of East Court Street will be closed between 3:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 for this event.

Info from Monument Square District