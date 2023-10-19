A charming structure at 311 W. Reynolds St. will be among the featured structures during a November 19 presentation at the historical society. Submitted photo Bry Submitted photo The Chance house on Scioto Street. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Urbana is home to some of the finest examples of historic residential architecture in the state dating from the 1820s to the 1950s. ”A walk through time: The story of Urbana’s residential architectural legacy” will be presented next month at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

Architectural gems can be found on every street in the city representing a range of tastes, styles, and cultural influences.

Some of the nation’s and state’s top designers left their mark on Urbana over the centuries that reflected the city’s prosperity. From log homes lurking underneath their weatherboard siding to the enamel paneled homes of Lustron, Urbana is a timeline of American trends and building styles that still draw admirers today.

Join local historian John Bry on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum on East Lawn Avenue at 2 p.m. as he discusses and highlights examples of Urbana’s unique architectural story, and how it all came to be over the span of two centuries.

About the presenter, John Bry: A native of Auburn, Indiana, John’s professional career is Economic Development and is nationally certified in Main Street and downtown development. After moving to Urbana with his parents in the 1990s, he founded the Champaign County Preservation Alliance. He also creates and leads the popular Oak Dale Cemetery tours in Urbana. As a hobby, he researches and writes about local history. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Historic Preservation from Southeast Missouri State University and Ball State University, respectively.

Champaign County Historical Society