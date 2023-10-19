Urbana, WL-S advance in girls soccer sectional

Urbana’s Peyton Mounce leaps over the Bellefontaine goalie during Thursday night’s game at UHS. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Peyton Mounce scored the game-winning goal on a header in overtime as Urbana nipped visiting Bellefontaine, 3-2, in the Division II girls soccer sectional on Thursday.

The Hillclimbers (14-2-1) advance to play at Dayton Carroll on Monday at 7 p.m.

WL-S prevails

WEST LIBERTY – Chloe Bender scored 3 goals as unbeaten West Liberty-Salem defeated Shawnee, 8-0, in the Division III girls soccer sectional on Thursday.

Also scoring goals were Lilly Weaver (2), Megan Hollar (2) and Delaney Jones.

Picking up assists were Rosey Dunham (3), Weaver (2), Ava Johnson, Jones and Ivy Cline.

Audrey Collins had 2 saves in goal for WL-S (17-0), which advances to host Dayton Christian on Monday at 7 p.m.

Graham falls

TIPP CITY – Tipp downed Graham, 8-0, in the Division II girls soccer sectional on Thursday.

The Falcons finish the season at 4-10-4 overall.