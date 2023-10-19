Village may seek block grant for ADA ramps

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council gathered on Monday, Oct. 16 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Fiscal Officer Dan Eck informed council of Appropriation Measure 23-05 which moves the funds received from forfeited vehicles that have been auctioned by the village to the police cruiser fund. This will pay off the loan for the cruiser. It also allows $5,000 to be moved to the water fund to cover additional costs of recent water main breaks, and $5,000 to the sewer fund.

Village Administrator Roger Brake presented the administrator report. Brake stated that painting of the Mill Street building is complete, and that they are hoping that the roof repair will begin next week. He went on to say that he walked the sidewalks with Chief David Patrick and the resident who had raised concerns about sidewalks. Brake stated that he took note of problem areas and put “cold patches” in some spots. He also said that he is looking into a block grant for ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramps.

Brake then said that the water main break on East Sandusky had been repaired.

Zoning Inspector Dusty Hurst said that he has recently received calls from residents in different parts of the village regarding alleyway upkeep. Some residents maintain the alleyways behind their homes, while some do not. It is technically not a homeowner’s responsibility to do so, but many do anyway. Many of these alleyways are not used, or are not even usable, but are still technically owned by the village. Discussion was had about vacating unused alleyways, however no decision was made.

Hurst went on to request a pay increase of $150 a month. Council had previously agreed to raise the pay range for the zoning officer position, but had yet to increase his actual pay. Council moved and passed the increase. This is the first pay increase his position has received in approximately five years.

Mechanicsburg Fire Department Chief Matthew Bebout shared that the department’s new “power cot” was set to be delivered this week. Once delivered they can schedule for it to be installed into their ambulance. The new power cot will benefit the department in many different ways.

The council then went into executive session to discuss payrolls.

The village council will meet next on Monday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

Reach the writer at UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com