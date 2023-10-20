PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Sherbet is a sweet young female cat that found herself homeless and living on the streets. She found her way to PAWS.

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Sherbet! Sherbet is a sweet young female cat that found herself homeless and living on the streets. She found her way to PAWS and is warm and happy now. She is such a sweet and loving cat that would love to find her forever home. Come visit her at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS