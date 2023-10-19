Learn about Urbana’s Billy Clifford – Vaudeville superstar

Billy Single Clifford, perhaps the most famous entertainer on the Vaudeville circuit in the early 20th century. Submitted photo Billy Single Clifford, perhaps the most famous entertainer on the Vaudeville circuit in the early 20th century. Submitted photo

On Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m., Dan Walter will present a program on the life and times of Billy Single Clifford, perhaps the most famous entertainer on the Vaudeville circuit in the early 20th century.

Clifford’s success would rival that of today’s rock stars in that he had his own theater (the current Gloria), railroad car and mansion on Michigan Avenue in Chicago.

The program will be held at the Champaign County Historical Museum, located at 809 E. Lawn Avenue in Urbana.

