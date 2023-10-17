WL-S advances in boys soccer sectional

WEST MILTON – Matthew Christison scored two second-half goals as WL-S nipped Milton-Union, 2-1, in the Division III boys soccer sectional on Tuesday.

Malachi Christison assisted on one of the goals and Tucker Searles recorded 4 saves in goal.

The Tigers (9-5-2) advance to play at Dixie on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Urbana loses

TIPP CITY – Tipp defeated Urbana, 8-0, in the Division II boys soccer sectional on Tuesday.

The Hillclimbers finish the season at 1-16-1 overall.

Graham falls

TIPP CITY – Bethel knocked off Graham, 5-1, in the Division II boys soccer sectional on Tuesday.

The Falcons finish the season at 6-7-4 overall.