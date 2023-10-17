Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com

Wednesday, October 18

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana

Thursday, October 19

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: will meet at 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana, Ohio.

Friday, October 20

Gloria Theatre: Hocus Pocus, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 21

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

UHS powderpuff football game: 5:30 p.m. at Hillclimber Stadium

Gloria Theatre: Hocus Pocus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Hocus Pocus, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, October 23

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Tuesday, October 24

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Wednesday, October 25

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Thursday, October 26

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Friday, October 27

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Paris Public Library

Saturday, October 28

Indoor Trick or Treat: 1-3 p.m. at 609 E. Water St., Urbana, (Trustwell Living/Urbana Place). Open to the public

Monday, October 30

City of Urbana North Main Street Corridor Plan Re-imagine North Main: A Collaborative Community Effort Public Meeting: 6-8 p.m. in the Training Room, Urbana Municipal Building, 205 South Main Street, Urbana. All are welcome to attend this in-person event. You are encouraged to provide your opinion on the look and feel of North Main Street, what you can do there, and how you move about in the area. Come and go as you please; formal presentation at 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

Beggars Night in City of Urbana: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Concord UMC Harvest Dinner: Inside dining. 4-6:30 p.m.; auction at 7:15 p.m.

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office