Upcoming local events and gatherings

Wednesday, October 18
Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana
Thursday, October 19
Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: will meet at 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana, Ohio.
Friday, October 20
Gloria Theatre: Hocus Pocus, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 21
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library
UHS powderpuff football game: 5:30 p.m. at Hillclimber Stadium
Gloria Theatre: Hocus Pocus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: Hocus Pocus, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, October 23
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library
Tuesday, October 24
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library
Wednesday, October 25
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library
Thursday, October 26
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library
Friday, October 27
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Paris Public Library
Saturday, October 28
Indoor Trick or Treat: 1-3 p.m. at 609 E. Water St., Urbana, (Trustwell Living/Urbana Place). Open to the public
Monday, October 30
City of Urbana North Main Street Corridor Plan Re-imagine North Main: A Collaborative Community Effort Public Meeting: 6-8 p.m. in the Training Room, Urbana Municipal Building, 205 South Main Street, Urbana. All are welcome to attend this in-person event. You are encouraged to provide your opinion on the look and feel of North Main Street, what you can do there, and how you move about in the area. Come and go as you please; formal presentation at 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, October 31
Beggars Night in City of Urbana: 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Concord UMC Harvest Dinner: Inside dining. 4-6:30 p.m.; auction at 7:15 p.m.
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office