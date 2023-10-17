Champaign Gal a damsel in distress

The Champaign Gal is pictured in midflight during a previous event. Photos courtesy of Champaign Aviation Museum The darling of local aviation enthusiasts, the Champaign Gal herself is painted onto the airplane’s nose. Photos courtesy of Champaign Aviation Museum The Champaign Gal B-25 is pictured during a landing at a past event in Philadelphia. Photos courtesy of Champaign Aviation Museum

The Champaign Aviation Museum is currently trying to raise funds to bring home the Champaign Gal before winter.

The B-25 airplane was in Madison, Indiana, recently for an air show and to give rides to aviation enthusiasts.

When it took off to head back to Urbana, pilots noticed excessive white smoke coming from an engine, so they immediately turned around and headed back to the Madison airport.

“It turns out the oil screen had aluminum shavings in it, which is very bad because it means something is rubbing in the engine,” said Dave Shiffer of the Champaign Aviation Museum. “The engine is basically done when that happens.”

The B-25’s radial engine was constructed approximately 70 years ago, so having it rebuilt would be difficult and costly, according to Shiffer.

“Only a few people in the country work on radial engines, and all of the parts are back-logged,” he said.

Shiffer found a rebuilt radial engine with new components that he has placed on hold, but the cost is $135,000.

“The airplane is sitting outside at Madison airport, so we would like to get the new engine installed by Christmas, before the weather turns bad,” said Shiffer. “This situation is really putting a strain on us, and I can’t imagine having to work on it in the snow and freezing cold.”

Shiffer said approximately $36,000 has been raised so far.

To specifically donate to the Champaign Gal, go to the link https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XBP2HYAZ4L9T8 located on the home page of the museum at www.champaignaviationmuseum.org.