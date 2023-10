Urbana’s Malayna Melvin (pictured) returns a serve against visiting Kenton Ridge on Tuesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Kenton Ridge beat Urbana, 25-8, 25-4, 25-12, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

Indians lose

Delaware Christian defeated Mechanicsburg, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14, in non-league volleyball on Monday.

For the Indians, Ava Moore had 5 kills.

Girls tennis

Urbana’s Corynn Ryan has been named special mention All-CBC in girls tennis.