Ronicker challenges Cook for St. Paris mayor’s seat Cook Ronicker

ST. PARIS – Sam Ronicker is challenging incumbent Brenda Cook for the St. Paris village mayor’s seat.

The Urbana Daily Citizen provided an opportunity to each candidate to answer a set of questions prior to the Nov. 7 election.

Below are the candidate surveys in alphabetical order of surname:

Brenda Cook, 202 Maple Drive, St. Paris

What is the biggest opportunity for the village in the future?

Growth and recreational development. The village owns land at 370 East Main Street, adjacent to the GYAA Baseball fields, that can be developed for outdoor recreation. Annexed land on the west and south sides of the village can be developed for housing and light industry. By creating a climate for growth and development, village services and the quality of life can be expanded without raising taxes.

Please explain your interpretation of the power structure of the St. Paris village government as it pertains to mayoral authority over appointed employees

State law (Ohio Revised Code) defines the responsibilities for elected and appointed officials, which I interpret to mean an elected and appointed Team working together. The Mayor is elected to oversee and provide leadership for the Executive Branch of local government. The Mayor appoints, with Village Council approval, all appointed officials. The Village Administrator, Village Marshall (police chief), and Fiscal Officer, each of whom is charged with day-to-day operations of the Village under the guidance and leadership of the elected Mayor. I do not see ‘power’ as an appropriate word in local government.

What is the financial health of the village treasury? Rumblings in the community indicate the state may need to take over the village’s financial oversight due to the prolonged legal battle with former police chief Barga.

The village is financially strong, and we are fiscally responsible with all taxpayer money. Our Fiscal Officer provides thorough information and recommendations to Village Council for all financial decisions. He provides complete, detailed reports monthly for Council and is always willing to explain and help all to understand the Village Finances. The last state audit found no mistakes and is available for review in his office. The next state audit will be in 2024. There is no credibility to rumblings that the state will need to take over village financial oversight.

Why are you the best person to be mayor of St. Paris?

Leadership, know-how, and community involvement. I’m the first Mayor since the railroad was abandoned 40 years ago to secure funding for a bike trail. I helped to pass and renew a street improvement levy, which has done wonders for the village’s “curb appeal.” We have improved the Harmon Park Building and soon will install new playground equipment there, we have renovated the Municipal and Police Buildings. Through sound financial management we’ve attracted state and federal money for additional street improvements. In all we’ve resurfaced or repaved 3.28 miles of village streets. This will continue if I’m re-elected.

Sam Ronicker, P.O. Box 481, Plum St., St. Paris

What is the biggest opportunity for the village in the future?

St. Paris is a wonderful place to raise a family and my goal is to create and maintain a quiet, safe, and peaceful village. Several of my grandchildren are growing up here in St. Paris. Families deserve activities, festivals and parades that promote relationships. There are opportunities for simple things that would improve the character of St. Paris: add playground equipment to our park; support our police; restaff our street department (now only one person). In small towns like St. Paris, neighbors help neighbors and work together for the good of the community. We need to promote and celebrate community.

Please explain your interpretation of the power structure of the St. Paris village government as it pertains to mayoral authority over appointed employees

St. Paris is what is known as a statutory village, there is no village charter. The Ohio Revised Code clearly dictates the power structure of the mayor and village government. As Mayor I will understand and comply on what is written in the Ohio Revised Code and follow the parliamentary procedure in executing decisions for the village.

What is the financial health of the village treasury? Rumblings in the community indicate the state may need to take over the village’s financial oversight due to the prolonged legal battle with former police chief Barga.

The village currently enjoys a very stable financial environment. My plan is to keep it that way! The Erica Barga case is in current litigation at the Ohio State Supreme Court and it would be inappropriate to comment on the situation. (Even as a member of Village Council I am not privy to detailed information.) I can say this: my goal as mayor is to try to settle the case with Ms. Barga before any more taxpayer money is wasted on legal fees.

Why are you the best person to be mayor of St. Paris?

As a former newspaper executive, I have extensive experience in the business world. I have the knowledge and skill to ensure the efficient day-to-day operation. I currently oversee a nonprofit organization which gives me significant expertise in fiscal responsibility. The citizens of St. Paris can be confident that their funds are not wasted. In an era of constant attacks on law enforcement, I am a supporter of law enforcement. At the same time, I will hold them accountable. Finally, as a devoted family man of great faith, I will be honest and fair when it comes to dealing with others.