Boo in the Bog, ‘A Haunting in Venice’ this weekend

Tuesday, October 10
The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association will hold its October meeting at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. State Route 29. A representative of the Chamber of Commerce will provide an update about growth in the community. Also a representative from the Johnny Appleseed Museum will provide their latest news. A catered lunch will be served at a cost of $15. For a reservation please contact Ruth at 937-605-3105 by October 6.
Thursday, October 12
Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.
Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: 4:30 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park, Urbana
Friday, October 13
Gloria Theatre: A Haunting in Venice, 7:30 p.m.
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended (937-484-3744)
Saturday, October 14
Urbana Fire Division 150th anniversary: A parade of vintage fire trucks will honor the history of the occasion with a procession through the city starting at noon, followed by an open house at the Urbana Fire Division. The parade is scheduled to form at Sutphen on Edgewood Avenue, traveling up South Main Street and concluding at the firehouse, 107 E. Market St.
Champaign County Arts Council reception: in honor of artists Diana Hoke and Rhonda Sloan, from noon to 3 p.m. in its gallery at 119 Miami St. in Urbana
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended (937-484-3744)
Gloria Theatre: A Haunting in Venice, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 15
Ray Snedager: who was the loadmaster for “Operation Babylift,” will be giving a program about “Operation Babylift.” The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana
Gloria Theatre: A Haunting in Venice, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, October 16
Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC): will meet at 9 a.m. in the auditorium at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio. The Homeland Security Committee will meet immediately following the LEPC meeting.
Wednesday, October 18
Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana
Thursday, October 19
Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: will meet at 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana, Ohio.
Saturday, October 21
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Monday, October 23
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library
Tuesday, October 24
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library
Wednesday, October 25
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library
Thursday, October 26
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library
Friday, October 27
Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Paris Public Library
Saturday, October 28
Indoor Trick or Treat: 1-3 p.m. at 609 E. Water St., Urbana, (Trustwell Living/Urbana Place). Open to the public
Tuesday, October 31
Beggars Night in City of Urbana: 6-8 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office