Boo in the Bog, ‘A Haunting in Venice’ this weekend

Have a calendar item? Email it to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com

___

Tuesday, October 10

The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association will hold its October meeting at 11 a.m. at the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. State Route 29. A representative of the Chamber of Commerce will provide an update about growth in the community. Also a representative from the Johnny Appleseed Museum will provide their latest news. A catered lunch will be served at a cost of $15. For a reservation please contact Ruth at 937-605-3105 by October 6.

Thursday, October 12

Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.

Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: 4:30 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park, Urbana

Friday, October 13

Gloria Theatre: A Haunting in Venice, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended (937-484-3744)

Saturday, October 14

Urbana Fire Division 150th anniversary: A parade of vintage fire trucks will honor the history of the occasion with a procession through the city starting at noon, followed by an open house at the Urbana Fire Division. The parade is scheduled to form at Sutphen on Edgewood Avenue, traveling up South Main Street and concluding at the firehouse, 107 E. Market St.

Champaign County Arts Council reception: in honor of artists Diana Hoke and Rhonda Sloan, from noon to 3 p.m. in its gallery at 119 Miami St. in Urbana

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended (937-484-3744)

Gloria Theatre: A Haunting in Venice, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 15

Ray Snedager: who was the loadmaster for “Operation Babylift,” will be giving a program about “Operation Babylift.” The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana

Gloria Theatre: A Haunting in Venice, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, October 16

Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC): will meet at 9 a.m. in the auditorium at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio. The Homeland Security Committee will meet immediately following the LEPC meeting.

Wednesday, October 18

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana

Thursday, October 19

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: will meet at 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana, Ohio.

Saturday, October 21

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Monday, October 23

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Tuesday, October 24

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Wednesday, October 25

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Thursday, October 26

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paris Public Library

Friday, October 27

Friends of the Libraries for St. Paris Public Library, Christiansburg Community Library, and Rosewood Outreach book sale: 9 a.m. to noon at St. Paris Public Library

Saturday, October 28

Indoor Trick or Treat: 1-3 p.m. at 609 E. Water St., Urbana, (Trustwell Living/Urbana Place). Open to the public

Tuesday, October 31

Beggars Night in City of Urbana: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office