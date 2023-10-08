Graham competes at Anna Rocket Invitational

Graham’s Hailey Nash (pictured) runs at the Anna Rocket Invitational on Saturday. Photo by Sharon Wheeland

The Graham cross country teams participated in the Anna Rocket Invitational on Saturday.

Boys results included Ayden Rudolph (29th out of 287 runners) 17:34.15, Jack Bonham (59th) 18:20.49, Jesse Jenkins (92nd) 18:56.26, Carter Smith (101st) 19:02.52 and Brayden Crooks (108th) 19:09.40.

Girls results included Hailey Nash (12th out of 175 runners) 20:34.26, Ivy Hatfield (61st) 23:48.37, Grace Smith (96th) 25:07.79 and Ella Putterbaugh (34th) 24:50.8.

JH cross country

In the junior high girls results for Graham at Anna, Adelaide Shearer finished 67th (15:35.30) and for the boys, Daniel Bonham finished 35th (12:42.72).

The West Liberty-Salem junior high cross country teams competed Saturday at the Lion’s Coldwater Invitational.

The boys were 1st out of 16 teams.

For the Tigers, Asher Cole was 1st in 10:44 and Brayan Gullett was 4th in 11:03.

The girls were 5th out of 13 teams.

For the Tigers, Addi Wallen was 4th in 12:33 and Isla Leichty was 8th in 12:54.