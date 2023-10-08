Graham competes at Anna Rocket Invitational

The Graham cross country teams participated in the Anna Rocket Invitational on Saturday.
Boys results included Ayden Rudolph (29th out of 287 runners) 17:34.15, Jack Bonham (59th) 18:20.49, Jesse Jenkins (92nd) 18:56.26, Carter Smith (101st) 19:02.52 and Brayden Crooks (108th) 19:09.40.
Girls results included Hailey Nash (12th out of 175 runners) 20:34.26, Ivy Hatfield (61st) 23:48.37, Grace Smith (96th) 25:07.79 and Ella Putterbaugh (34th) 24:50.8.
JH cross country
In the junior high girls results for Graham at Anna, Adelaide Shearer finished 67th (15:35.30) and for the boys, Daniel Bonham finished 35th (12:42.72).
The West Liberty-Salem junior high cross country teams competed Saturday at the Lion’s Coldwater Invitational.
The boys were 1st out of 16 teams.
For the Tigers, Asher Cole was 1st in 10:44 and Brayan Gullett was 4th in 11:03.
The girls were 5th out of 13 teams.
For the Tigers, Addi Wallen was 4th in 12:33 and Isla Leichty was 8th in 12:54.