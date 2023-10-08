WL-S lands top seed in D-III girls soccer

The unbeaten WL-S girls soccer team earned the top seed in the Division III sectional.

The Tigers will host Shawnee on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

In the Division II girls soccer sectional, Graham will play either Tipp or Trotwood Madison on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.

Also in Division II, Urbana will host either Tecumseh or Bellefontaine on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

In the Division II boys soccer sectional, Urbana will play at Tipp on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. and Graham will play at Bethel on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

In the Division III boys soccer sectional, WL-S will play at Milton-Union on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.