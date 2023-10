WL-S earned the top seed in the Division III volleyball sectional.

The Tigers will play Tri-County North on Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Brookville.

Also in Division III at Brookville, Triad will play Anna on Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

In the Division II sectional at Tecumseh, Graham will play Tecumseh on Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. and Urbana will play Northwestern on Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

In the Division IV Central District sectional, Mechanicsburg will host Millersport on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.