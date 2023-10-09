PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Hazard is ready to join the safety of a loving family. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Hazard! He and his three brothers were found as strays on Kingscreek Road and brought to PAWS Animal Shelter when just two weeks old, way too young to be on their own. In spite of a rough start in life, Hazard is one of the sweetest cats you will meet and would make a wonderful addition to any family.

Come visit him at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS