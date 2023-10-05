WL-S sweeps West Jefferson in soccer

Delaney Jones had 3 goals as unbeaten WL-S defeated West Jefferson, 6-0, in OHC girls soccer on Thursday.

For the Tigers (14-0, 7-0), Rosey Dunham had 2 goals and Ivy Cline added 1.

Picking ip assists were Dunham (2), Megan Hollar, Ava Johnson, Lilly Weaver and Zoie Vermillion.

Kaylee Blair had 3 saves in goal.

The WL-S boys soccer team beat West Jefferson, 5-0, in OHC action on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Malachi Christison had 3 goals and Wyatt Longaberger and Matthew Christison each had 1 goal. Longaberger and Daniel Neer each had 1 assist.

Carter Titus and the defending players had the shutout.