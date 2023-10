Sinful Souls Sanctuary opens

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 23 for Sinful Souls Sanctuary at 20 Monument Square in Urbana. Sinful Souls sells metaphysical products like magic candles, crystals, tarot cards, spiritual books, dream catchers, etc. The shop hours are Friday and Saturday noon-7 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. and Monday noon-7 p.m. Pictured from left to right: Madison McAlexander, Kate Johnson, Nick Redavide, Jackie Zanfirov, Doris Gunsaulies, Dave Gunsaulies, Jessica Gunsaulies, Abby Stambaugh, Sarah Gunsaulies, Miranda Williams, Chase Williams, Quinton Stambaugh, James Williams, Blayke Williams, Kaiden Williams, Lori Wallace, Lizilbeth and Matt Davis.

Submitted photo