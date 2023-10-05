Fairbanks defeats WL-S in volleyball

Fairbanks defeated WL-S, 19-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-17, in OHC volleyball on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Londyn Loveless had 13 digs, 22 assists and was 9/9 serving and Bailey Poppe had 18 kills, 20 digs and was 11/12 serving with 1 block.

Fairbanks is now 19-1, 14-0 while the Tigers drop to 16-4, 12-2.

Fairbanks win the jayvee match, 25-15, 25-19. For the Tigers, Marisa Smith had 7 digs and 2 kills and Josie Hostetler added 4 kills, 2 aces and 5 blocks.

JH volleyball

The unbeaten WL-S 7th grade volleyball team beat West Jefferson, 25-13, 25-13.

The WL-S 8th graders won, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24.