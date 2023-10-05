Urbana Fire Division marks 150 years; parade at noon on Oct. 14

The Urbana Fire Division will mark 150 years and salute its history on Oct. 14. Submitted photo In this photo, the modern Urbana Fire Division and its equipment respond to a call. Submitted photo This historic photo shows the Urbana Fire Division responding to a downtown call during the middle 1900s. Submitted photo

The Urbana Fire Division will mark its 150th anniversary this month.

A parade of vintage fire trucks will honor the history of the occasion with a procession through the city on Saturday, Oct. 14 followed by an open house at the Urbana Fire Division.

The parade is scheduled to form at Sutphen on Edgewood Avenue and begin its journey at noon, traveling up South Main Street and concluding at the firehouse, 107 E. Market St.

“We warmly invite you to line the streets and join us in our community-wide celebration,” said a post from the UFD on social media.

“This milestone at UFD fills us with a profound sense of pride and gratitude to be a part of an organization with such a rich history of serving their community,” said Urbana Fire Chief Dean Ortlieb. “It is also a moment to reflect on the countless lives we’ve touched, the emergencies we’ve responded to, and the dedication of all the firefighters and staff who have been a part of this division throughout the years.

The UFD traces itself to the early 1830s when the only fire protection was a bucket brigade and Urbana was a village of 1,200 people.

Urbana purchased its first fire engine in 1833 and it was operated by a group of volunteers known as the Champaign Fire Company. Two additional volunteer fire companies formed in Urbana over the next 20 years and provided fire protection. By 1870 the population of Urbana had surpassed 4,000.

After dissatisfaction with only volunteer fire companies serving a growing city population, a paid department was in the planning stages by the early 1870s. A paid fire department was formed by city council, and the UFD began operating in the fall of 1873.

Within five years of 1873, the Urbana Water Works, with a fire water supply, was in operation.

“As we prepare to celebrate this significant anniversary, we also recognize the challenges and changes the division has faced over the years, such as evolving firefighting techniques to advancements in technology,” Ortlieb said.

More than 100 professional firefighters have worked for the division over the 150 years of the UFD’s professional service, according to information provided by Ortlieb – who has been chief of the UFD for five years and has worked in the fire service since 1982.

Ortlieb calls this anniversary a “momentous occasion” for current and past members of the UFD and members of the community.