Triad High School has announced its homecoming court. Pictured are: (front row from left to right) Haven Cantrell, Sophie Rogers, Summer Boggs, Gracey Gilpin, Cayla Eaton, Hailey Blackburn; (back row from left to right) Duncan Funderburgh, Brant Bollack, Max Zaitsev, Merlin Morales, Herman Grefslie, Kane Bailey.

Submitted photo