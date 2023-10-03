Tigers improve to 16-3 in volleyball

WL-S’s Bailey Poppe plays at the net against visiting Triad on Tuesday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

WL-S knocked off visiting Triad, 25-10, 25-12, 25-5, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (16-3, 12-1), Londyn Loveless had 14 assists and was 16/16 serving with 3 aces, Bailey Poppe had 11 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace and Briley Sullivan added 8 kills, 2 digs and 5 blocks.

WL-S won the jayvee A match, 25-14, 25-17. For the Tigers, Marisa Smith had 7 digs and 4 aces and Kiersten Stoll added 8 digs and 4 kills

WL-S won the jayvee B match, 25-8, 25-13. For the Tigers, Addie Hutton had 6 aces and 1 kill and Eliza Halterman had 1 assist, 3 kills and 5 aces.

Triad did not report stats.

Urbana falls

Jonathan Alder defeated Urbana, 25-11, 25-14, 25-9, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

JH volleyball

The unbeaten WL-S 7th graders beat Fairbanks, 25-20, 25-19.

WL-S’s 8th graders lost, 25-15, 25-8.

Girls tennis

Jonathan Alder downed Urbana, 5-0, in CBC girls tennis on Monday.