Village addresses resident’s mobility concerns

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, Oct. 2 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Village resident Billie Richardson was present to discuss concerns about accessible sidewalks throughout town. Richardson has been a resident of Mechanicsburg for approximately five years, and uses a motorized wheelchair to get places.

Richardson said that going to many places around town, like to the convenience store, the Dollar General, and even to the church for the community senior meal, he is forced to ride on the road in places due to impassable sidewalk conditions for his chair. Richardson shared that he has had to have parts on his chair repaired due to damage from riding on the sidewalks in town, and that recently he actually tipped over while trying to get home from the senior meal.

Thankfully, passing motorists stopped to assist Richardson. He then stated that recently a Mechanicsburg Police Department officer has been “hassling” him with warnings of a citation if he rides on the road. Police Department Chief David Patrick stated that “The perspective of the police department is it’s a safety issue.” He went on to state that the “rules” state “where there is a sidewalk provided and its use is practicable, it shall be unlawful for any pedestrian to walk along and upon the adjacent roadway.”

After a lengthy discussion from the resident, council, and Patrick, it was decided that Patrick will be walking with Richardson to find out where there are concerns, and the village will look into the best way to address these concerning areas of sidewalk and make it safe for Richardson and other residents to move around the village.

Administration

Village Administrator Roger Brake presented the administrator report. Brake stated that the waterline project is nearing Sceva Ave. They have run into some “undiscovered utilities” which has slowed their progress slightly. He went on to share that painting of the street department building will begin this week, and that leaf pickup has begun throughout the village. Lastly he stated that at a recent Safety Council meeting, discussion was held regarding a possible “online safety portal, which Chief Patrick is looking into.”

Zoning Inspector Dusty Hurst shared that the new owners of “Ronatos Pizza” (on the corner of West Main and Parkview) had contacted him regarding the use of a shipping container on the property, to use for storage while possibly tearing the building down. Hurst stated that currently, the village does not allow shipping containers to be used as “storage facilities, accessory structures, garages, storage sheds, etc.” He stated that he was unsure of how to handle this request since the container use would only be temporary, and if they do allow it for temporary use, how to enforce it if the container is kept over the allotted period of time.

Patrick shared the department’s list of citations for the month.

Mechanicsburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Steve Castle shared that the fire department is hopeful about three new candidates they have for hire.

The village council will meet next on Monday, Oct. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

